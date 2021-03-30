Peru to host workshop for female umpires in build-up to WBSC Under-18 Women's Softball World Cup

World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) technical commissioner Roberto Manolo Perez-Leon is to conduct a workshop for female softball umpires in Peru.

The former umpire, and other WBSC certified umpires, will lead the programme as the Peruvian Softball Federation bids to promote gender equality.

Women between 14 and 35 will take part with the event due to cover the basic principles of softball umpiring.

Six classes will be held in April and May with all taking place remotely.

It comes with Peru preparing to host the WBSC Under-18 Women's Softball World Cup between August 28 and September 5.

Sixteen teams are due to compete at the Villa Maria del Triunfo complex in Lima, with the event moved to this year from 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Villa Maria del Triunfo complex hosted softball at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games ©Getty Images

Villa Maria del Triunfo is where softball was played at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

The host nation will be joined by United States, Japan, Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, South Africa, Chinese Taipei, China, Netherlands, Italy, Czech Republic, Australia, New Zealand, Philippines and Colombia at the tournament later this year.

Due to the one-year postponement of the event, all players who would have been eligible to participate in 2020 will still be able to play.