This year's Pan American Wrestling Championships have been moved from Rio de Janeiro to Guatemala City as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

United World Wrestling (UWW) confirmed the switch after the Brazilian Wrestling Federation reported concerns about the country's COVID-19 situation.

Brazil has witnessed a surge in coronavirus cases, with more than 42,000 confirmed yesterday.

There were nearly 2,000 deaths - more than reported in any other country in the world.

Overall, Brazil has reported more than 12 million cases and more than 314,000 people have died.

It means that holding the Pan American Championships in the 2016 Olympic host city has proved impossible.

Rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil mean the event cannot be held in the 2016 Olympic host city ©Getty Images

Guatemala City has been chosen as the replacement after the country's sanitary protocols were presented to the Executive Committee of the UWW Bureau.

The dates for the competition will remain the same - May 27 to 30.

Four editions of the Championships have previously been held in Guatemala City - in 1993 and then three consecutive editions in 2003, 2004 and 2005.

The Central American nation reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and seven deaths.