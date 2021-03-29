The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and insidethegames.biz have launched an exciting new partnership to tell inspiring Commonwealth Sport stories in the lead-up to Birmingham 2022.

A new section dedicated to Commonwealth Sport has gone live on the world leading and award winning Olympic news website, which features an in-depth overview of the movement.

It includes the history of the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Youth Games, round-ups of major Commonwealth Games moments, biographies of star athletes and details of the CGF's drive to use sport for social change.

"I am delighted to announce this exciting new partnership with our friends at insidethegames.biz," said CGF President Dame Louise Martin.

"The CGF and insidethegames.biz have worked closely together for many years, across numerous editions of the Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Youth Games and other key events on our calendar.

"They have unparalleled connections in global sport and are as passionate as we are about providing a voice and a platform for our diverse, committed Commonwealth sporting family.

"We are delighted to be moving this strong relationship a step further, with insidethegames.biz hosting a new section that will shine a light on the inspiring stories that are at the heart of the Commonwealth Sport.

"This will be particularly beneficial for some of our small states and island states, who will have a truly global platform to share their stories.

"My thanks go to editor Duncan Mackay, managing director Sarah Bowron and the entire team at insidethegames.biz for their support in working to promote our movement."

The new section provides an in-depth look at the Commonwealth Games, from the very first edition in Hamilton in 1930 to the present day ©ITG

insidethegames will produce multiple news articles on Commonwealth Sport each week, covering the 72 Commonwealth Games Associations which are preparing to compete in Birmingham next year.

"We are delighted to be working in partnership with the Commonwealth Games Federation," said Bowron.

"Our experienced team have long enthused with infectious excitement about the Commonwealth Games.

"I caught the bug at Glasgow in 2014 alongside the younger members of our team.

"Our affection has continued to grow with memorable visits to Samoa, Edmonton, The Bahamas, the Gold Coast and Rwanda among others.

"Everybody at the CGF and in the CGAs are like a big Commonwealth Family and we are delighted to feel a part of this fantastic global movement.

"Everybody in our team is looking forward to help tell the story of Commonwealth Sport to the insidethegames.biz influential readership of more than 20 million in over 200 countries and we hope that this will be a partnership for many years to come.

"I would like to thank Dame Louise and the entire team at the CGF for working with us to create this ground-breaking partnership.

"I am sure it will be a huge success."

