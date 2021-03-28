The Russian International Olympic University (RIOU) has signed a cooperation agreement with organisers of the Yekaterinburg 2023 World University Games.

An agreement was signed at the RIOU campus in Sochi on Tuesday (March 23).

The main goal of the partnership is to train people with specialist skills ahead of the Summer World University Games.

Both parties will also cooperate to organise internship opportunities for RIOU students at Yekaterinburg 2023.

"The Executive Directorate believes that signing this memorandum with RIOU, the leading university in the field of sports business education in Russia is an important step in preparing personnel for large sporting events," said general director Alexander Chernov.

"Experience accumulated from holding such events combined with a contemporary approach to education will allow us to develop effective training programmes and expand Russia's reserve of excellent specialists in organising sporting events."

Yekaterinburg 2023 is set to welcome more than 10,000 athletes, and organisers expect to host 750,000 spectators during the Games.

Yekaterinburg is set to host the 2023 Summer World University Games ©Getty Images

For its part, the RIOU plans to use experience from the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade to benefit those in education ahead of Yekaterinburg 2023.

"RIOU is the main keeper of the Olympic legacy," said RIOU rector Lev Belousov.

"The Olympic Games are the largest sporting event in the world.

"The experience gained through them was successfully used to develop our educational programmes and organising the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

"On the eve of the 2023 Summer World University Games we eagerly begin preparing personnel in cooperation with our colleagues from Yekaterinburg."

The Yekaterinburg 2023 World University Games are scheduled to take place from August 8 to 19 in 2023.