Uzbekistan has been awarded the hosting rights for next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-23 Asian Cup after it was denied the opportunity to stage the 2021 Under-19 Championship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AFC cited Uzbekistan's preparedness to hold the Under-19 Championship, cancelled as a result of the global health crisis, in its decision to award the nation the tournament.

The continental body said Uzbekistan had been chosen "following a comprehensive assessment of the bidding proposals, which include meeting all the sporting, infrastructure and risk assessment requirements as well as the preparations already in place for the recently cancelled AFC U-19 Championship Uzbekistan 2020".

Uzbekistan is set to become the first country in the AFC's Central Zone to host the Under-23 Asian Cup.

The AFC confirmed qualifiers for the event, scheduled for October 23 to 31, would be held in a centralised format because of the pandemic.

Venues for the qualifying rounds are set to be confirmed by the AFC in the near future.

Asian football's governing body has also cancelled the AFC Futsal Club Championship in the United Arab Emirates due to COVID-19 concerns.

The AFC said "scheduling issues faced by participating member associations to restart and complete their domestic futsal leagues" were the main reason for the cancellation.

The UAE is set to instead host the same event next year.