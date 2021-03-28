Badminton Europe's Centre of Excellence to stay in Holbæk for four more years

Badminton Europe has confirmed its Centre of Excellence will remain in Holbæk in Denmark for four more years after signing a new contract.

The Centre of Excellence has been based in Holbæk since its grand opening in September 2017 after the Danish town defeated nine European cities to secure the hosting rights.

The new deal is due to run until the end of 2024 with an option to extend for four further years, according to Badminton Europe.

Brian Agerbak, general secretary for Badminton Europe, said he was pleased the Centre of Excellence would continue to provide a quality training base for players.

"I am pleased with the facilities and the cooperation with Holbæk Sportsby," said Agerbak.

"The facilities of the Sportel fit perfectly for the players coming from abroad, who would like to stay in Holbæk for a long period of their lives.

"Badminton Europe is looking forward to extend the cooperation and to be even more visible in the local badminton community."

Carsten Damgaard, director of Holbæk Sportsby, added: "We are happy and proud that Badminton Europe is pleased with the facilities.

Badminton Europe's Centre of Excellence has been a training base for some of the world's best players since 2017 ©Getty Images

"It has been the intention from the beginning that the cooperation should run for more than just four years."

Since the opening of the Holbæk Sportsby, players have been living at the Holbæk Sportel and there are plans in place to increase accommodation capacity.

"The players stay in 28 out of 37 rooms, which of course is the majority of the rooms," said Holbæk Sportel director Lars Basse.

"We are currently looking at the options to increase the number of rooms at the Holbæk Sportel."

As part of the agreement, local badminton clubs are expected to be invited to the Centre of Excellence to get inspiration and sparring.

Agerbak said it was important for Badminton Europe to not only focus on high performance but also to support the grassroots.

"We have a new coach education project, which is supported by Erasmus+, and it makes perfect sense that we also share our knowledge and know-how with the local clubs in the Holbæk region," added Agerbak.

"Badminton is for everybody, and if somebody can learn something from us, we are more than happy to open the doors."