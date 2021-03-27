The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (SASCOC) preparations for Tokyo 2020 have been boosted by the signing of a sponsorship deal with Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness will grant more than 260 South African athletes access to its clubs across the country, allowing them to train together and individually at facilities close to where they live.

The clubs will be called "official Olympic team training facilities" under the terms of the agreement.

The SASCOC said the deal, worth around R15 million (£724,000/$998,000/€844,000), will also save costs on transporting athletes to its high performance centre in Gauteng.

"We are delighted to welcome on board the strength and national footprint of Planet Fitness and Fit SA's commitment to team South Africa, the Olympic, the Paralympic Movement, the Commonwealth Games Movement and Sport Federations in South Africa as a whole," said SASCOC President Barry Hendricks.

South African athletes are set to benefit from increased access to training facilities in the build-up to Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"Without partnerships like these, our task of producing sporting champions would be much harder.

"This sponsorship partnership has created a wonderful opportunity for our country’s Olympians, Paralympians and Commonwealth athletes to train at world-class gyms throughout the country at no cost.

"It further enshrines our commitment, with our partners, to provide valuable services for our athletes and our federations and assist in their growth and development."

Planet Fitness managing director Mannee de Wet also welcomed the agreement.

"In days like these, there is a need to unite South Africa through the success of Team South Africa, and we are right behind our athletes - proud to be called an official Olympic team training facility," said De Wet.