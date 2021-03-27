Italy win mixed team trap title at ISSF World Cup in New Delhi

Italy’s Valerio Grazini and Alessia Iezzi combined to win the mixed team trap final on the penultimate day of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup in New Delhi.

Grazini was looking to secure a medal for the second consecutive day at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, after winning men’s bronze yesterday.

A podium finish was secured when Grazini and Iezzi topped qualification to progress to the gold medal contest.

The duo faced the challenge of Slovakia’s Adrian Drobny and Zuzana Rehak Stefeckova.

Grazini and Iezzi earned gold by hitting 39 of the 50 targets in the final, with their opponents ending on 36.

The runner-up finish saw Stefeckova add the silver medal to the individual title she earned yesterday.

Valerio Grazini and Alessia Iezzi triumphed on the penultimate day of competition in New Delhi ©Getty Images

Turkey’s Yavuz Ilnam and Safiye Sariturk earned the final podium spot, with the pair beating India’s Kynan Chenai and Shreyasi Singh 38-35.

India were the only nation to field teams in the 25 metres rapid fire pistol mixed team competition.

Tejaswani and Vijayveer Sidhu won the competition.

The duo triumphed 9-1 against compatriots Abhidnya Ashok Patil and Gurpreet Singh.