IPC says 62 per cent of Tokyo 2020 berths have been awarded

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) says 62 per cent of places at Tokyo 2020 have been awarded so far, but admits it may need to make further changes to qualification criteria if competitions are cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of Thursday (March 25), 2,710 slots have been allocated to 96 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), according to the IPC.

A further 1,690 berths are still to be awarded.

Six sports - boccia, equestrian, five-a-side football, goalball, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby - have already completed the qualification process.

While in sitting volleyball and swimming, 94 per cent of slots have been awarded.

Other sports have considerably further to go.

Wheelchair basketball is one of six sports to confirm all qualifiers for Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"With just over 150 days to go until the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, we are in a good position in terms of qualification for the Games despite the impact of COVID-19 on the sporting calendar," said Jurgen Padberg, the IPC's Paralympic Games sport and NPC services senior manager.

"In the last months, a number of Para sport events have taken place providing qualification slots to Tokyo 2020 and more are planned in the coming months.

"We are under no illusions that the pandemic may impact upcoming events and are in close and regular contact with all International Federations regarding further changes that may need to be made to the qualification criteria if required."

Between March and June, 11 direct qualification events are set to take place, while rankings across eight sports which determine qualification slots are due to close between April and July 15.

The IPC says an update on classification for the Paralympics will also be offered soon, amid fears many athletes will not have been classified owing to the global health crisis.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympics are scheduled to take place from August 24 to September 5.