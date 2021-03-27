UAE and Israel Karate Federations to sign cooperation agreement in May

The Karate Federations in the United Arab Emirates and Israel have agreed to sign a cooperation agreement in May.

UAE Karate Federation (UAEKF) President Major General Nasser Abdul Razak al Razouki and Israel Karate Federation counterpart Moshe Buchnik reached the agreement during a recent virtual meeting and hope to sign the cooperation deal in person.

The deal is set to cover the organisation of mutual camps, friendship championships and training courses for coaches and referees.

It marks the latest sign of diplomacy between the two countries, who signed a peace agreement brokered by former United States President Donald Trump last year.

UAEKF President Major General Nasser Abdul Razak al Razouki was among the officials who attended the remote meeting ©UAEKF/Facebook

In a statement, the UAEKF said the agreement "continues the efforts of the union to strengthen relations with different national unions of the world, develop karate systems, utilise experiences to elevate the technical and administrative levels and promote inter-union cooperation".

The UAE is only the third Arab country to have normalised its relations with Israel, following Egypt and Jordan.

Dubai is due to host the Karate World Championships later this year after the event was postponed from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event has been scheduled for November 16 to 21.