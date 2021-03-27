Nadyrshina wins third gold medal of FIS Junior World Championships in mixed team event

Sofia Nadyrshina and Iaroslav Stepanko won the mixed team parallel giant slalom snowboard gold medal as the International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard and Freeski Junior World Championships in Krasnoyarsk concluded with yet more Russian success.

Seventeen-year-old Nadyrshina had already done the parallel giant slalom and parallel slalom double, but added a third gold medal to her tally alongside Stepanko, who had won the men's individual parallel giant slalom title and a parallel slalom silver medal.

The duo were dominant throughout the competition and a semi-final clash with a second Russian team - Vsevolod Martynov and Maria Volgina - was their closest-fought affair, but still one they won by more than 0.8sec.

Versus Japan's Naoki Kanematsu and Tsubaki Miki in the final, the Russians won by 3.89sec.

Martynov and Volgina earned the bronze medal.



A team ski cross contest was also held on the final day in Krasnoyarsk, with Austrian duo Christina Foedermayr and Oliver Vierthaler emerging victorious.

Vierthaler had won the individual men's event yesterday.

Italian duo Simone Deromedis - second to Vierthaler in the solo contest - and Andrea Chesi earned the silver medal, with Polina Ryabova and Andrei Gerasimov of Russia third.

The Russian team finish the FIS Junior World Championships with six snowboard gold medals and nine skiing gold medals.