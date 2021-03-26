The International Surfing Association (ISA) has unveiled a new logo and brand identity ahead of the sport's Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

It integrates the word "surf" into the ISA's logo and brand and its simplicity is said to form part of a "direct and friendlier approach" to improve the organisation's image.

The branding will debut at the upcoming World Surfing Games at Surf City in El Salvador, from May 29 to June 6.

"Surfing has come a long way in my journey with the ISA, and with all change taking place in the world, we felt this was an opportune time to update our image and identity," said ISA President Fernando Aguerre.





"We need to represent the current - and future - state of the sport as we expose fans from all around the world to surfing, many for the first time, at the Olympic Games.

"We have embraced surfing’s ethos of simplicity and youth, which is effective across the array of digital mediums whether a smartphone, tablet, or desktop screen.

"Paying homage to our original logo, which withstood the test of time for more than two decades, we maintained the same hue of blue that draws a strong connection with the ocean and nature.

"We went back to the original designer that we hired in 1994 to create a new identity and logo for the ISA.

"Mario Gemin, a master designer from Argentina, did a brilliant job again in 2021.

"Our new identity will herald in the present and future of the sport.

"From the surfers preparing to debut in the Olympic Games, to the children riding their first wave, our new logo highlights our togetherness, as we continue together in our mission of making a better world through surfing."

Introduced in 2019, the ISA's tagline "A Better World Through Surfing" will continue to be used as part of the new identity system.

The previous ISA logo was shaped to resemble a surfboard.