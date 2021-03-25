Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia stunned the rest of the field as they clinched the gold medal in the pairs event at the World Figure Skating Championships in Stockholm.

The former world junior champions were third after the short programme but put on a dazzling display in the free skating to leapfrog their rivals into gold medal position.

Mishina and Galliamov scored 151.80 in the free skating to end on an overall 227.59, beating China's Sui Wenjing and Hang Cong to the world title.

Sui and Hang were forced to settle for the silver medal after finishing on 225.71 after a score of 148.09 today.

Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii, also representing the "neutral" Russian team, dropped from first after the short programme into bronze, completing their two routines for a combined 217.63 points.

"We were really surprised to come first," said Mishina.

"I don't know what to say in this moment because we don't even understand what it means yet.

"After every element we were less nervous and it was closer to the end.

"Every element we were more happy."

Yuzuru Hanyu was in superb form on the opening day of the men's event ©Getty Images

Japanese star Yuzuru Hanyu made an ominous start to his bid for a third men's singles title as he produced a superb performance in the short programme to take the lead at the halfway stage.

The two-time Olympic champion's routine was rewarded with a score of 106.98 points, 6.02 ahead of debutant and compatriot Kagiyama Yuma, the 2020 Youth Olympic Games gold medallist, after the short programme.

Reigning world champion Nathan Chen of the United States is third on 98.85 going into the free skating event, despite a rare fall during his routine.

"Mentally I’m much more confident and I think that I can work on my program step by step," said Hanyu.

"I hope that I touched everyone with my programme and left an impression everyone will keep in their hearts.

"Of course it somehow felt lonely (skating without an audience).

"But because of times like this I hope that everyone in front of the TV or the internet really enjoyed it."

The event is due to continue with the women's free skating and ice dance free programme tomorrow.