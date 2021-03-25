The French Judo Federation (FFJ) has withdrawn its team from the Tbilisi Grand Slam that starts tomorrow as a precautionary measure following a positive COVID-19 test within its party in Georgia.

The case follows two previous positives registered during a training camp prior to the tournament, although the French team did not participate there.

As a consequence, the FFJ announcement of those chosen to participate in the Olympic Games has been postponed until further notice.

The draw for the event was marked by a minute’s silence in memory of Toshihiko Koga, Japan’s multiple world champion and 1992 Olympic gold medallist in the lightweight class, who died this week aged 53 having had cancer.

A total of 465 judoka made the trip to Georgia, 212 of them women.

The women’s under-48-kilogram will be of particular interest given the rivalry between two Spanish judoka, Rio 2016 Olympian Julia Figueroa and 22-year-old Laura Martinez Abelenda, who are both seeking the one place available at the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Toshihiko Koga, Japan’s 1992 Olympic gold judo medallist pictured with the Olympic torch ahead of the 2004 Athens Games, who died this week aged 53 having had cancer, was honoured by a minute's silence during the draw for the IJF Tbilisi Grand Slam that starts tomorrow ©Getty Images

Tibilisi will also see the first appearance of Canada’s world under-57kg champion Christa Deguchi, currently third in the world rankings, since last year’s Grand Slam in Paris.

The German and Austrian teams came to Georgia in force, especially in the heavier weight divisions.

Both flags might rise several times over the weekend, to signify some precious points being won.

Germany’s Anna Maria Wagner, a winner in Doha and Tel Aviv in the under-78kg class this year, will be keen to defend her top place in the rankings against a field that includes Austria’s Luise Malzahn, seeded third.

There will be similar rivalry in the women’s under-70kg category between Germany’s number two and three seeds, respectively Giovanna Scoccimarro and Miriam Butkereit.

European champion Tato Grigalashvili, left, is one of the talent young judoka in the hosts' team ©IJF

Idalys Ortiz, Cuba’s former Olympic and world champion, is still motivated to collect more medals on the international scene, but she will face strong opposition from the likes of the two Brazilians in the over-78kg heavyweight class, Maria Suelen Altheman and Beatriz Souza.

The home team is fielding 25 men and seven women, including experienced judoka such as Vazha Margvelashvili, world and European Games bronze medallist in the men’s under-66kg category, and many talented newcomers.

Canada’s Arthur Margelidon will be a strong challenger in the men’s under-73kg class, as will his team mate Antoine Valois-Fortier, an Olympic and world medallist, in the under-81kg category.

In the under-100kg class, Portugal’s mercurial world champion Jorge Fonseca will be the man to beat.

Starting tomorrow, the Tbilisi Grand Slam is scheduled to last three days.