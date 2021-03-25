Iran's two-time Asian Games champion Farhad Ghaemi has retired from international volleyball.

The 31-year-old declared that he had "served as a soldier for my country" for 14 years but that "it’s time to call it a day", according to the Tehran Times.

The publication said "personal problems" were the reason for Ghaemi opting to retire from the national team.

An outside spiker, Ghaemi helped Iran win gold at the Incheon 2014 and Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

Ghaemi represented Iran at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where the country came fifth, and also won two Asian Championships.

One of Iran's star players, he would have been forecast to play a prominent role in their title defence at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games next year, although international retirement follows a turbulent few months at club level.

Ghaemi joined Qatari side Al Rayyan last September, but left after less than two months.

International retirement also rules Ghaemi out of this year's Olympics.

Ghaemi missed the qualification tournament through injury, but Iran have secured a place at the Games.