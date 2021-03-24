WBSC publishes new guidelines to help cities bid for World Cups

The World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) has published new bidding guidelines for its Baseball, Softball and Baseball5 World Cups.

The guidelines are set to provide interested parties with information on the bidding process, including a clear timeline, assessment mechanisms as well as the specific hosting and financial requirements by potential host cities.

It is hoped the move will help to regulate and simplify the awarding processes of future WBSC competitions.

"Our guidelines have been restructured in order to increase the level of support and transparency which organisations receive when bidding for a World Cup," said WBSC President Riccardo Fraccari.

Major announcement yesterday. These new WBSC World Cup bidding guidelines reflect the innovative way we want to work with our event partners, opening the door to more cities around the world to host our premier tournaments. https://t.co/P3EZp62TTq pic.twitter.com/uTifQYyA8T — Riccardo Fraccari (@WBSCPresident) March 24, 2021

"More importantly, the guidelines reflect the changes we have made to our competitions calendar which give more opportunities to a wider range of cities to host our premier events."

The announcement follows the unveiling of the WBSC’s new calendar of Baseball, Softball and Baseball5 World Cups, which includes a series of modifications to the competition format.

The new system, labelled the "Two-Stage World Cup", applies to the Women’s Baseball World Cup, the Women’s Softball World Cup, the Men’s Softball World Cup and the Under-18 Women’s Softball World Cup.

It aims to give more flexibility and opportunities for cities, regions and countries to host a WBSC event.