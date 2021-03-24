Former Canadian women’s gymnastics coach Dave Brubaker has been banned for life by Gymnastics Canada following an internal investigation into complaints against him.

Brubaker was suspended by Gymnastics Canada in December 2017 after being charged by police with multiple sexual offences.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault and sexual exploitation in 2019 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young gymnast.

But Gymnastics Canada extended his suspension and underwent an internal investigation in light of written complaints.

His wife, Liz Brubaker was also provisionally suspended in January 2019 following written complaints while she was a coach at Bluewater Gymnastics Club in Sarnia, Ontario.

The ban has now been extended until January 18, 2024, according to Gymnastics Canada.

The organisation’s disciplinary panel ruled that the Brubakers violated ethics and conduct policies that were in effect from 1996 to 2017 when the events were said to have occurred.

"The panel ruled that Dave Brubaker is permanently banned and prohibited from any future application or attempt to gain reinstatement, membership, or any other status with Gymnastics Canada member associations or clubs," a statement from Gymnastics Canada read.

Gymnastics Canada said the Brubakers have 15 days to appeal the suspension.

Dave Brubaker led the Canadian team at Rio 2016 where Rosie MacLennan claimed trampoline gold ©Getty Images

"On behalf of Gymnastics Canada, I want to thank the panel for their detailed and diligent work to prepare their decision, and I want to express my gratitude to the athlete complainants for their cooperation, patience, and bravery throughout this very arduous process," said Ian Moss, chief executive of Gymnastics Canada.

"Gymnastics Canada will provide more details surrounding this investigation once the appeal process is complete."

Gymnastics Canada said the disciplinary panel composed of two lawyers and a gymnastics expert heard evidence from both parties to reach a decision over alleged policy breaches and direct sanctions to be imposed.

The final verdict was made following a disciplinary hearing which took place from September 3 to 17 in 2020 with closing submissions completed on October 9.

"GymCan recognises that ensuring a fair, neutral, and thorough process takes time and we thank all parties for their patience, cooperation, and engagement in this process," the statement from Gymnastics Canada added.

"To respect the privacy of all parties involved, Gymnastics Canada will not make any further statements until the completion of the appeals process and ask that the privacy and confidentiality of all individuals involved be respected."

Brubaker was Canada’s head gymnastics coach at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, where Rosie MacLennan won the country’s solitary medal in the sport with women’s trampoline gold.

He also served as the women’s national team director at this year’s World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, which saw Ellie Black claim the women's all-around silver medal in front of a home crowd in Montreal.