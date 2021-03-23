The Albanian National Olympic Committee (KOKSH) has confirmed the date of its Electoral Assembly following the dismissal of Viron Bezhani as President.

Vojo Malo has been acting head of the organisation since early January when Bezhani was axed following a vote at an Extraordinary General Assembly.

The KOKSH Executive Committee has now announced that the Electoral Assembly will be held on April 17 when the new leadership team is set to be determined.

Malo recently met Rovena Golemi, Klementina Caushaj and Reshard Kellici, members of the Verification and Ethics Commission that were elected at the Extraordinary Assembly on January 10, to wish them well in preparations for the elections.

Bezhani was removed as President after a motion, which asked KOKSH members to vote for his dismissal, received 44 votes in favour and nine against with one invalid following a secret ballot.

The reasons behind the axing of Bezhani, who had been President since 2013 and was Albania’s Chef de Mission at the London 2012 Olympic Games, have yet to be confirmed by the KOKSH.

Following his dismissal, the KOKSH said Bezhani had appealed the decision.

According to the KOKSH, the court found Bezhani’s claim had "no basis" and "no evidence" and decided against his request for the suspension of the decisions made at the Extraordinary Assembly.

The KOKSH was due to review Bezhani’s appeal today.

A statement from the KOKSH read: "The court, after ascertaining that the claim of the plaintiff, former President Bezhani had no basis and no evidence, decided not to accept Viron Bezhani's request for suspension of the procedure for filing the statute and the decisions of the Assembly dated January 10 2021.

"His request for the invalidity of the decisions of this Assembly will be reviewed on March 23, 2021."

Malo, a former vice-president of the organisation, chaired the KOKSH Extraordinary General Assembly in the absence of Bezhani.

A total of 57 out of the 75 delegates participated in the meeting, which the KOKSH said "makes the Assembly valid to make decisions" with 76 per cent of members present.

After the meeting, the KOKSH announced the statute changes had received the approval of Albania’s Ministry of the Education, Sports and Youth, the International Olympic Committee, the European Olympic Committee and the Court of the Tirana Judicial District.

The KOKSH has yet to confirm the outcome of the review of Bezhani’s appeal.

insidethegames contacted KOKSH general secretary Stavri Bello for comment.