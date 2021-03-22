World Athletics has announced the launch of a "Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics", which will lead to the development of an eight-year plan through to 2030.

The governing body said it is inviting Member Federations, athletes, coaches, officials, fans, schools, meeting directors, partners and media to contribute.

It is claimed their insights and feedback will shape the future of the sport, with a roadmap titled the "World Plan" set to be produced.

World Athletics says the purpose of the consultation is to listen to the athletics community and identify where the sport stands now throughout the world.

The consultation will help to establish a vision and direction for the period through to 2030, setting out how both World Athletics, its Member Federations and Area Associations, and other people involved in athletics can work together to develop and grow the sport across the world.

The plan will contain clear roles and responsibilities, timelines, measurable outcomes and resource and budget implications.

"Today, we are embarking on an unprecedented Global Conversation with all those who love our sport and want to have a say in its future," said Sebastian Coe, World Athletics President.

"The global pandemic has highlighted the need and desire of Governments and communities to keep fit and healthy.

"Athletics, as the most accessible and participated sport on the planet, has a key role in helping to achieve this.

"Through this global engagement phase, I want to hear from everyone who cares about athletics and about health and fitness.

"Our strength as a sport lies in the diversity of our community and we need to hear the voices of our key stakeholders in all of our 214 countries and territories in order to develop a plan that fully represents our global aspirations for athletics to grow and thrive over the coming years."

World Athletics says the campaign will run for a six-week period in the form of a survey available in 12 different languages.

A draft plan will then be developed for presentation to the World Athletics Council mid-year.

A final plan will be distributed to the Member Federations for formal approval at the biennial World Athletics Congress, scheduled for November.

The process is being overseen by the World Plan Working Group, which includes seven World Athletics Council members and is chaired by former triple jump world record-holder Willie Banks.

The group are being assisted by the Sports Business Group at Deloitte.

