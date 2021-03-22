Centro Caribe Sports is set to announce the replacement for Panama as the host of the 2022 Central American and Caribbean Games at the end of next month.

The organisation's President Luis Mejía Oviedo revealed the timeline following a two-day inspection by its Future Venues Commission of Mayagüez in Puerto Rico, one of the two candidates in the running to stage the Games.

El Salvador's capital San Salvador is also bidding to stage the 2022 Games after Panama withdrew as hosts last July due to the financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mejía Oviedo, a member of the International Olympic Committee, led the visit to Mayagüez and was joined by Commission President Jimena Saldaña, Commission member Henry Núñez and Centro Caribe Sports Marketing Commission President Felipe Vicini.

On the first day in the municipality, the delegation met with the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi and his team, where they presented requirements laid out by the governing organisation.

Centro Caribe Sports President Luis Mejía Oviedo said a decision on the venue for the 2022 Games would be made by the end of next month ©Centro Caribe Sports

Day two saw the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee and the Mayagüez 2010 Foundation present a written report to the Future Venues Commission.

The Mayagüez 2010 Foundation was set up after the 2010 Games, encouraging tourism to Puerto Rico.

There was also a tour of the facilities where sports disciplines could be held and a visit to the Sultana del Oeste pier, where athletes would stay on a cruise ship if the municipality is awarded the 2022 Games.

"It was an important visit in the sense of observing and evaluating according to what was presented on paper by Puerto Rico," said Mejía Oviedo.

Mejía Oviedo said an inspection in El Salvador is set to be held in the second week of April.

Visits to both candidates had been due to take place in January before they were postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.

San Salvador held the Games in 1935 and 2002, while Mayagüez became the third Puerto Rican location to host the Games when it staged them 11 years ago.