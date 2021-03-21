Mokoena and Hartley among six athletes on new SASCOC Athletes Commission

Six athletes representing a range of sports have been appointed to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Athletes' Commission for the next four-year cycle following virtual elections earlier this month.

The new members include Godfrey Kgotso Mokoena, who won Olympic and world long jump silver medals in 2008 and 2009, respectively, and Bridgitte Hartley, bronze medallist in the K1 500 metres canoeing at the London 2012 Games.

Ernst van Dyk, double Paralympic and world para-cycling champion, Sizwe Ndlovu, who won gold in the coxless fours rowing at the London 2012 Olympics, Jeff Coetzee, tennis doubles specialist and Davis Cup player, and Louzanne Coetzee, 2016 Paralympian and holder of the women’s 5,000m world record in the T11 visual impairment category, have also been elected.

Four other athletes will be co-opted to represent non-Olympic and non-Paralympic sport as well as to address any gender imbalance.

The newly elected members will also elect the chairperson of the Commission.

"Congratulations to the outgoing Athletes Commission on a successful election process," said SASCOC President Barry Hendricks.

"To the newly elected members, as a Board we look forward to working with you as you empower athlete representation and promote athlete involvement in decision-making processes.

"We wish you well as you map a strategy to create an effective athlete voice that represents the needs of all South African athletes."

Hartley was a member of the Commission in its previous four-year cycle, serving alongside others who included swimmer Cameron van der Burgh, 100m breaststroke champion at the London 2012 Games and silver medallist at Rio 2016, under the chairmanship of hockey player Emile Smith, a 2004 and 2008 Olympian.