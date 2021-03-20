Iran’s Nima Alamian, Singapore’s Clarence Chew and Kazakhstan’s Anastassiya Lavrova booked their places at Tokyo 2020 after claiming the final three singles quotas on offer at the Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament in Doha.

Chew became the first Singapore-born player to qualify for the Olympic men’s singles competition after upsetting compatriot and top seed Koen Pang in the South East Asia event.

The 25-year-old produced one of his finest performances to beat the South Asian Games champion 11-7, 11-7, 15-13, 11-4 at the Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiya Arena.

"I still can’t really believe it but I’m very happy to have qualified," Chew told The Straits Times.

"This is a lifelong dream and I will continue to work hard so that I can put on a good performance at the Olympics and do Singapore proud.

"This is a historic moment for Singapore and I hope this achievement will inspire the younger generation to continue working hard and one day, it’ll be their turn to represent Singapore."

Alamian will represent Iran at the Games after securing top spot in the Central Asia region men’s singles event.

The number four seed was on the backfoot in the early stages as Uzbekistan’s third seed claimed the opening two games.

But the momentum soon swung as Alamian pulled off a stirring fightback to win 8-11, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4, 13-11, 11-7 and secure his place at Tokyo 2020.

Top seed Lavrova faced Uzbekistan’s sixth seed Markhabo Magdieva in what turned out to be an enthralling Central Asia region women's singles final.

Magdieva came back from two games down to level at 2-2 but Lavrova kept her cool to complete a 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 triumph.

Elsewhere, South Korean top seeds Lee Sangsu and Jeon Jihee overcame India’s Sharath Kamal Achanta and Manika Batra 11-8, 13-11, 11-13, 10-12, 11-8, 11-9 in the mixed doubles final.