Panama Olympic Committee President-elect Damaris Young has been named winner of the Outstanding Woman Award of 2021 by the Panamanian Association of Business Executives (APEDE).

Young was presented with the award during a virtual ceremony.

The honour was claimed to recognise Young’s ethical leadership and professional efforts to develop sport in the country.

"I am honoured, grateful and privileged with this distinction, not only for the extensive career of those women who have been awarded with this recognition since 2000, but also for the opportunity it provides to make visible the significance and importance of the work carried out by women who are part of the sports movement in our country," said Young.

"From a young age my mother instilled in me with her own example, the importance of acting ethically always putting the integrity, responsibility and transparency at all times.

"Education has the power to transform you and transform many others.

"Just two of the values that APEDE recognizes as part of its vision and mission.

"I want to thank the APEDE Sports Affairs and Executive Women Commission for having first considered me and then nominated for this award, and the APEDE Board of Directors for choosing me as the Outstanding Woman of the Year 2021."

Damaris Young was elected the next Panama Olympic Committee President in January ©Panama Olympic Committee

Young is a former national basketball player, who claimed gold at the Central American Games during her career.

Young is also a lawyer, who specialises in sports law and management.

She became the legal and management advisor at the Panama Olympic Committee in 2014.

Young has served as a member of the International Olympic Committee Athlete Environment Commission since 2016, while she chairs the International Volleyball Federation’s Appeals Panel.

The Panama Olympic Committee held its election in January, with Young confirmed as the organisation’s first female president.

Young obtained 37 votes, with her rival Saúl Saucedo finishing second on 36.

The positions of the secretary general and treasurer required a revote.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) had expressed concerns over potential political interference in the election, but approved Young’s election as President.