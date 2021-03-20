Juan Antonio Samaranch, chair of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, has claimed there are benefits to having the Games come just six months after Tokyo 2020, despite its challenges.

The re-arranged Olympic Games in Tokyo are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 2021, with Winter Olympics in the Chinese capital due to take place from February 4 to 20 2022.

Tokyo 2020 was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is usually a period of 18 months between the end of the Summer Olympics and the start of the Winter Games.

Speaking to the Association of National Olympic Committees, Samaranch said both Organising Committees are looking to "capitalise on the opportunities and challenges" for the two Games.

"We are very fortunate that there is an excellent relationship already between the two Organising Committees which has created strong coordination," said Samaranch.

"This will ensure that Beijing 2022 remains on track with key deliverables, especially during the summer of 2021, to avoid any major clashes with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

"Whilst the limited time between Games does create additional challenges, mainly due to having less time between the two editions of the Games, there are several advantages.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to conclude on August 8 ©Getty Images

"For example, with these Games being so close together, they will enjoy high awareness worldwide.

"This has a two-fold effect, not only benefitting both Games editions individually, but also boosting interest in the wider Olympic Movement as a result of continued coverage of Olympic sports during and between both events.

"While there's a number of opportunities when it comes to communications and engagement, there's also advantages when it comes to logistics and operations.

"The logistics generally between Games usually sees the shipping of a number of materials around the world.

"In this case, it will remain within Asia and most probably travel straight from Tokyo to Beijing.

"The same for the operations of a number of technology partners, for example, which will move directly from one Games to the next, keeping some people in the region between both events."

Samaranch also spoke about the challenges COVID-19 had on the upcoming Games, which caused organisers to make amendments to its test events, with 10 now set to take place between October and December later this year.

"COVID-19 has created challenges for all stakeholders in relation to visits to Olympic Winter Games venues in recent months," he added.

"Despite the challenges generated by travel restrictions, we have identified opportunities to move ahead with Games planning under the conditions we currently find ourselves in."

Samaranch said alternative solutions including virtual venue visits, were planned to help with preparations.