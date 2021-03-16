Lausanne has replaced Shanghai as the host city for the second stage of the 2021 Archery World Cup series.

World Archery confirmed the event had been moved from Shanghai to the Olympic Capital because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The stage is scheduled to take place from May 17 to 23 at the World Archery Excellence Centre.

Competition will be closed to spectators, while a number of other COVID-19 countermeasures are set to be implemented to ensure the safety of participants.

"The tournament’s eventual running remains contingent on receiving official authorisation from the Swiss health bodies and continued local progress in the fight against the pandemic," World Archery said in a statement.

World Archery has said replacement hosts will be prioritised over postponements if events cannot be held due to the COVID-19 crisis.

World Archery has said it will prioritise seeking other venues over postponing events affected by COVID-19 ©Getty Images

World Archery secretary general Tom Dielen stressed the organisation would need to be flexible with its 2021 calendar as a result of the various restrictions imposed across the world.

"Flexibility will be essential in delivering a world-class calendar for our athletes and stakeholders this season," said Dielen.

"We are working hard to ensure we have the processes and contingencies in place to run a successful circuit of international events in 2021.

"Our continued thanks go to the organiser in Shanghai for their support and the work done towards hosting a stage this year.

"While it has ultimately not proved possible, we’re looking forward to returning to one of the most popular stops on the tour next season."

The 2021 Archery World Cup season is due to begin in Guatemala City in April, before the circuit heads to Lausanne.

Paris is scheduled to host the third event of the campaign in June.

The season will conclude with a World Cup Final, with dates and a location yet to be confirmed.