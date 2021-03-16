The International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Asian National Federations discussed issues in boxing on the continent during the latest virtual forum.

A total of 32 countries attended the Asian Forum where the new AIBA constitution, new Committees and reforms, the event calendar, the development plan for Asia and the communication strategy were on the agenda.

An anti-doping workshop was also organised as part of the event.

"The leaders of the Asian National Federations agreed on a unified approach to the organisation of competitions, training, communication, legal and anti-doping issues," said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

"Asian countries have shown unity in support of the reforms that the AIBA is carrying out today.

"I am grateful to my colleagues for their productive work."

Asian Boxing Confederation President Anas Al Otaiba delivered a report about the upcoming 2021 Asian Boxing Championships, which are set to be held in New Delhi in India from May 21 to 31.

The Asian Boxing Championships are set to take place in May, the first boxing tournament in Asia in 2021 ©Getty Images

"The Asian Elite Men and Women Boxing Championships will be the first boxing tournament of Asia to be held in 2021," said Al Otaiba.

"In view of the current global situation, Championships become even more important, it is an event to assess and evaluate readiness of Asian boxers for the Olympics.

"The Championships will provide the highest competitive atmosphere and platform for upcoming boxers and will be conducted in accordance with all safety measures."

The Championships were scheduled to take place in 2020, but were postponed to 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A participation record was set at the 2019 edition of the Championships as 304 boxers from 34 countries competed.