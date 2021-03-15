Ben Nunoo Mensah has been re-elected President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and will now oversee the country's preparations for the 2023 African Games.

Mensah was sworn in today for a second four-year term as President in Accra at the GOC's Elective Congress.

He defeated challenger Richard Akpokavie, who was reportedly leading an 18-member team consisting of 17 men and one woman challenging for positions within the GOC.

Mensah, who has held the position since 2017, will now be the GOC President during the African Games, leading the event's organisation.

One of the people he will work closely with during the organisation is Mustapha Ussif, who was appointed Ghana's new Minister of Youth and Sports last week.

Hello Ghana and the NOC's, we present to you the newly elected Board of the Ghana Olympic Committee. pic.twitter.com/Bb7GLMMVUX — Team Ghana🇬🇭 (@GhanaOlympic) March 15, 2021

Prior to the Presidential election, Mensah had pushed to delay the election, suggesting that staging it earlier in the year could disrupt Ghana’s preparations for the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

But other GOC members rallied against that proposal, highlighting how other National Olympic Committees have held their elections despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three hours after voting opened, Mensah was announced as the winner of the election.

As reported by the GOC website, Mensah, who is the former President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation, received 35 votes to former GOC general secretary Akpokavie's 28.

Frederick Acheampong, a Ghana Football Association Executive Council member, was sworn in as treasurer with 41 votes to Christopher Essifie's 22.

Mohammed Sahnoon defeated Richmond Quarcoo by the same numbers of votes for the general secretary position.

Mohammed Mahadi now holds the position of third vice-president of the GOC, defeating Charles Osei Assibey by 40 votes to 23.

President of Ghana Volleyball Paul Atchoe retained his position as GOC first vice-president with 37 votes beating Ghana Table Tennis Association President Mawuko Afadzinu who had 26 votes.

Michael Aggrey from golf, George Okoe Lamptey from boxing, Albert Frimpong from baseball and softball, Emmanuel Tetteh from judo and Delphina Quaye from swimming were elected to the Congress as representatives of governing bodies recognised by the International Olympic Committee.