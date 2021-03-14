Germany and Norway were victorious in their respective mixed relay races on the final day of competition at the International Biathlon Union (IBU) Biathlon World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě in the Czech Republic.

This concluded the penultimate leg of the 2020-2021 season.

In the 4x6-kilometre mixed relay, the German team of Marion Deigentesch, Hanna Kebinger, Dominic Schmuck and Lucas Fratzscher won gold, thanks to a decent shooting record over the four legs, finishing in a time of 1hr 17min 02.2sec.

The quartet were just 11 seconds ahead of Norway, who claimed silver despite facing 14 penalties in total, more than double of the German team, who had to six penalty laps.

Bronze went to the home favourites the Czech Republic, less than 20 seconds behind the winners.

France and Russia completed the top five, just over 30 seconds behind Germany.

Russia and eventual sixth-place finishers Sweden traded the lead over the first three legs, but two clean targets from Germany on leg one and four kept them in contention throughout, with Fratzscher having enough to overcome a 16-second deficit he inherited on his anchor leg.

Norway were later victorious in the single mixed relay, comprising of a male and female biathlete completing two legs each.

Karoline Erdal and Aleksander Fjeld Andersen bounced back from a difficult first leg to take command of the race, finishing in a time of 42min 10.9sec.

Twenty seconds behind the pair were Russians Anastasiia Egorova and Vasilii Tomshin, who finished with the best shooting accuracy, accumulating six misses over the four runs.

France claimed the bronze medal, finishing 41.4 seconds behind Norway, but clear ahead of Italy and Sweden in fourth and fifth.

With Norway's victory, the nation captured the mixed relay World Cup title this year ahead of France and Sweden by 17 and 18 points respectively.

The final leg of the IBU Biathlon World Cup is scheduled to take place in Östersund in Sweden from March 19 to 21.