Fourth day of America’s Cup postponed due to lack of wind

A lack of wind forced the fourth day of this year’s closely-fought America’s Cup between defending champions Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa to be postponed.

Organisers said racing in Auckland in New Zealand will resume tomorrow as the 13-match series was pushed back one day.

The two teams are level at 3-3 after six races, with Italian challengers Luna Rossa twice going ahead before being pegged back by the home side.

Speaking before today’s racing was postponed, Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling said: "It’s very close to being sailable but just not there.

"You can’t choose the weather."

The forecast for tomorrow is "promising", according to organisers who expect wind speeds of 10 to 15 knots.

A great day for fishing, and swimming, less so for racing.



See you tomorrow for Race Day 5, and what looks to be a promising forecast.#AmericasCup #Day4 #WindSaysNo pic.twitter.com/r9DzPQfXcQ — americascup (@americascup) March 14, 2021

It is not the first time this year's America’s Cup has been delayed as the opening weekend was postponed due to the enforcement of a coronavirus lockdown in Auckland.

Competition had originally been scheduled to start on March 6 before it was moved to March 10.

The winner will be the first team to score seven points.

The final day has been moved back 24 hours to March 18.

Action is due to continue tomorrow with races seven and eight.