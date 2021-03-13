Ana Marcela Cunha won the opening race of the 2021 Marathon Swim World Series by just half a second following a neck-and-neck finish in Doha.

The Brazilian, a five-time world champion, was in a showdown with Oceane Cassignol and marginally completely the 10-kilmoetre course before the French swimmer.

Cunha touched the finishing pad with 2 hours 1min 30.30sec on the clock.

Cassignol's time was 2:1:30.80.

Germany's Lea Boy - 20 years old like Cassignol - came third, in 2:01:31.90, and the top 14 finishers were separated by fewer than 10 seconds in the open water off Katara Beach.

Boy's compatriot Leonie Beck, who won this race last year when it was the only one to go ahead before the coronavirus crisis forced the cancellation of the season, came fourth.

More follows.