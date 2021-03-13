Stephanie Dumrath has pledged to help "open doors" for female coaches after being named advisor for women and equality at the German Taekwondo Union (DTU).

Dumrath believes the DTU is making positive strides to ensure there is a gender balance after seeing many women and girls take up the sport.

However, Dumrath feels coaching positions are largely filled by men - a situation she is determined to address.

"Studies show that female coaches are more likely to be denied the ability to be competent than men," said Dumrath.

"It has also been proven that this bias changes during joint collaboration.

"Women and men have different mindsets.

"All the better if they can complement each other."

South Korea’s Kim Yeon-ji has recently vacated her position as national coach at DTU due to personal reasons.

Stephanie Dumrath wants to create more opportunities for female coaches to prosper ©Getty Images

Asked what needed to be done to ensure there are more female coaches at national level, Dumrath said: "Open doors.

"Approach women and adapt framework conditions if necessary.

"The important of the presence of male and female trainers in sport has been proven in numerous studies.

"In top German sport, only around 13 per cent of coaches employed at women and even less so in martial arts.

"The DOSB [German Olympic Sports Confederation] has been calling for an improvement in this situation for years and with its 'Score' programme has given the leading association a guideline.

"This guide shows the social hurdles that a women has to overcome and how an association can open doors to attract women without having to forego the necessary qualifications."

Dumrath said she often comes across "very ambitious" and "motivated" young women looking to move into coaching and welcomed measures by the DTU to help them juggle family life.

"Women, by nature, put their own needs behind those of the family," said the taekwondo trainer who is also a mother of three.

"The job of a trainer is to put that on ice for the time being.

"I can confirm that from my own experience."

Mother-of-three Dumrath insists it is important for female trainers to be given support when starting a family ©Getty Images

"With the first child came the reduction in hours, with the second I no longer went to tournament and with the third I gave up my own club completely and only gave lessons at my home club," explained Dumrath.

"This is what happens to many female trainers who slip into the role of mother.

"As an employer, the DTU made it possible for former women’s national trainer Yeon-ji to have her son accompany her on measures.

"I see that very positively.

"A division of the attendance time between my colleague Denise and I was also approved for a one-week measure in order to ensure full support by a female trainer for this youth measure.

"It would not have been possible for me to be absent at home for a whole week as I myself have three daughters.

"Regardless of this, the field of sport always remains a weekend and evening activity that demands a lot from female and live.

"The DTU and any central association cannot change that."

Dumrath said her first official act in her new role was to support a DOSB project, called "One Billion Rising" which is a campaign against violence towards women.

"Since I reject any form of violence, I was immediately ready to represent the DTU in a DOSB video," said Dumrath.

"I will be happy to support these and other projects as a women's representative.

"The cooperation with the regional associations but also with the individual athletes and coaches is important to me."