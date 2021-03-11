Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed the Government's full support for Brisbane's bid for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games as the city moves closer to being awarded the event.

Morrison told the International Olympic Committee (IOC) during the second day of its virtual Session that Australia would be a "certain partner in uncertain times".

Brisbane was last month installed as the IOC's preferred candidate for the 2032 Games following a proposal from its Future Host Commission, responsible for identifying and recommending host cities for the Olympics.

The Australian city has entered into exclusive talks with the IOC, which the organisation calls "targeted dialogue", over staging the Games in 11 years' time.

"Every level of Government is working together to deliver Brisbane 2032," Morrison said in a video message played during the Session.

"We will leave nothing to chance as we work with you.

"We want to be a trusted partner, a certain partner in uncertain times.

"It would be a greater honour for Australia to once again host your Games."

IOC Future Host Commission chair Kristin Kloster Aasen was full of praise for Brisbane's bid, telling the Session the Australian officials had "presented an excellent opportunity to secure the future of the Olympic Movement at times of uncertainty".

The Norwegian also revealed the panel had suggested hosting events in Sydney to increase the percentage of existing and temporary venues in the Brisbane 2032 proposal from 80 to 90 per cent.

It could see Olympic competition return to Sydney for the first time since the city staged the 2000 Games.

Sydney could stage events at the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, which are set to be awarded to Brisbane ©IOC

The Commission has also recommended adding more venues from other areas of Southeast Queensland as part of the Brisbane 2032 proposal.

Events at Brisbane 2032 would be held in the city itself, as well as Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast, using venues from the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Kloster Aasen also defended the process which led to the nine-member panel recommending the Australian city as the preferred choice for 2032.

Officials in Germany, which had also expressed an interest in staging the Games, are among those to criticise the new procedure, approved by the IOC in 2019 following a string of referendum defeats and an overall decline in the number of interested host cities.

Qatar, India, Hungary and Indonesia had also indicated their interest in hosting the 2032 Games.

Hungary and Qatar have since announced plans to continue with their bid, despite being told by the IOC Future Host Commission that it will not consider any other cities for 2032 unless talks with Brisbane do not reach a "successful conclusion".

That, however, seems a formality, judging by the slick Australian video presented to the Session, which included contributions from Morrison, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates, who is also an IOC vice-president.

The Government support for Brisbane 2032 is the latest step towards the city being allocated the hosting rights for the Games.

Under the Future Host Commission's process, Brisbane 2032 has to submit its responses to the panel's questionnaire and provide the required guarantees to host the event.

Further talks will then take place between the IOC and Brisbane 2032 before the Commission reports back to the Executive Board, with a view to the ruling body formally recommending the Australian city as the host city for the Games to the IOC Session.

The IOC also ruled out a double award of the 2032 and 2036 Olympics, with the Commission claiming selecting a host 15 years out would not be feasible.