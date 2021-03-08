Olympic champions Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada and France’s Perrine Laffont triumphed in the moguls events at the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski World Championships in Almaty.

Almaty stepped in to host competition in the aerials and moguls disciplines following Zhangjiakou's withdrawal as hosts due to China's COVID-19 restrictions.

Kingsbury and Laffont headed into the competition at the favourites to win the men’s and women’s events, respectively, having dominated in recent years.

Laffont had won all three World Cup events to win the season’s overall title, but was still seeking a maiden moguls gold at the World Championships.

The 22-year-old was the silver medallist in 2017 and won bronze in 2019.

Laffont placed second in the first run of the women’s final by achieving a score of 81.65 points, with Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva topping the standings on 82.54.

The top six skiers progressed to the second run.

Laffont secured gold in the second run as the French star was awarded a score of 82.11, with Galysheva left settling for silver on 79.52.

The podium was completed by the Russian Skiing Federation’s Anastasiia Smirnova, who achieved a score of 79.41.

France’s @LaffontPerrine has finally completed her long-time goal to collect all major trophies in mogul skiing, taking a huge win today in Almaty to snag the last missing puzzle - the World Championships’ gold medal in single moguls event. Chapeau bas Perrine 👏 pic.twitter.com/FWxxojHI7B — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) March 8, 2021

Laffont now has three world titles to her name having twice triumphed in the World Championship dual moguls event.

Kingsbury won the men’s moguls event for the third time in his career, following victories in 2013 and 2019.

The Olympic champion topped the standings in the opening run of the final by scoring 85.34, with Kazakhstan’s Pavel Kolmakov and France’s Benjamin Cavet following on 84.09 and 82.87, respectively.

Kingsbury held off his rivals in the second run, as he achieved a score of 87.36 to claim victory.

Cavet earned the silver medal by scoring 82.43, while Kolmakov took bronze in 82.23.

Attention turns to the dual moguls event tomorrow.

Aerials competition will be held on Wednesday (March 10) and team aerials on Thursday (March 11).