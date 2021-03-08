A Romanian referee accused of racism during a Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Istanbul Başakşehir in December has been suspended for the rest of the season by UEFA.

European football's governing body said Sebastian Colțescu had been banned for "inappropriate behaviour" for using the Romanian word for black, "negru", to identify Başakşehir assistant coach Pierre Webo when serving as fourth official during the game.

Webo had alleged Colțescu used racist language towards him in the incident, which sparked a player walk-off and forced the suspension of the match until it resumed the following day.

UEFA launched an investigation, which did not cover racism and instead focused on the lesser charge of inappropriate behaviour.

Coltescu and assistant referee Octavian Sovre, who has been reprimanded but not suspended, were essentially cleared of racism, despite Webo's claim that Coltescu had disrespected him by referring to him as "the black one".

The article the officials were charged under does not cover racism.

They faced proceedings "for a potential violation of Article 11 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations", which relates to "general principles of conduct" including action that is "insulting or otherwise violates the basic rules of decent conduct".

Article 14 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations concerns racism and other discriminatory conduct.

In a statement, UEFA said Coltescu had been ordered to "attend an educational programme before 30 June 2021".

The Champions League match was completed the next day with a new team of officials from The Netherlands, and PSG won 5-1.

Before the second kick-off, the players knelt around the centre circle in a demonstration of support for the anti-racism movement, with several raising their fists.

They had also warmed up in t-shirts emblazoned with the message "No to Racism", and fresh anti-racism banners had been put up inside the Parc des Princes in Paris.