Xammar and Rodríguez lead men's event after opening day of 470 World Championships

Jordi Xammar and Nicolás Rodríguez lead the men's event following the opening day of competition at the 470 World Championship in Vilamoura in Portugal.

The Spanish pair began their campaign to upgrade the silver medal they earned at the 2019 World Championships with a win in the first race today.

They then recorded seventh place and second place finishes in the remaining two races.

With the seventh place discarded, Xammar and Rodríguez top the standings with a net total of three points.

Sweden's Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergström, who won the second race, trail by two as they sit on five.

Greece's Olympic bronze medallists Panagiotis Mantis and Pavlos Kagialis are third on seven.

Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz lead the women's competition.

The French duo triumphed in the opening race, before finishing second in the next.

A 12th place finish was then discarded to give them three points.

Camille Lecointre and Aloïse Retornaz are leading the women's competition ©Getty Images

Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina of Spain are second with six, while Elena Berta and Bianca Caruso are third with nine.

Defending champions Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre are down in 11th.

The Britons placed second in the first race, but then struggled in the next two, finishing 22nd and 16th, respectively.

Competition is also taking place in the mixed fleet, the new format for the 470 class at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Gil Cohen and Noam Homri of Israel are top of the standings with two points after winning the second and third races.

They are followed by two British pairs.

Freya Black and Marcus Tressler are second on five, with Amy Seabright and James Taylor third on six.

Racing in all three events is scheduled to continue tomorrow.