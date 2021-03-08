The International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) has been forced to move another of its marquee events in 2021, this time the Pentathlon World Cup Final, from South Korea to Hungary because of the coronavirus crisis.

The UIPM Executive Board voted to move the event from Seoul because existing quarantine restrictions in South Korea would have created "unmanageable logistical and financial challenges" for participants.

A World Cup leg is scheduled in Hungary's capital Budapest later this month, ahead of back-to-back contests in Sofia in Bulgaria in April.

The original dates for the World Cup Final - May 13 to 16 - have been retained, so it will continue to be the penultimate event where athletes can earn points towards the Olympic qualification rankings.

Before the World Cup Final, Budapest is also slated to host a test event for modern pentathlon's new format.

"On behalf of the UIPM Executive Board I would like to thank our close friends in the Hungarian Modern Pentathlon Movement and the wider sport and political society who are providing incredible support to our sport in these difficult times," said UIPM President Klaus Schormann.

Coronavirus-related entry restrictions led the UIPM to move the Pentathlon World Cup Final away from South Korea ©Getty Images

"Having attended the Hungarian Indoor competition I could see that the high standard of organisation was really appreciated by the athletes and coaches, and it is very good news for our global community that we can depend on Hungary once again to host the UIPM 2021 Pentathlon World Cup Final.

"We have great sympathy for our partners in Korea, who would have delivered a wonderful World Cup Final and I am sure that we can look forward to many high-quality competitions in Korea in future.

"The Executive Board was left with no option to relocate the competition for the sake of protecting the qualification process for the Olympic Summer Games Tokyo 2020 taking place in 2021.

"We are all now looking forward to the upcoming competitions in Budapest and Sofia, paying close attention to the rules imposed by governments in all countries to tackle the pandemic and changing all the time.

"The health and safety of all participants in UIPM competitions remains our guiding priority."

In January, the 2021 World Modern Pentathlon Championships were moved from Minsk in Belarus to Egyptian capital Cairo over what the governing body called "growing concern that the present instability in the host nation could jeopardise the success of UIPM’s flagship competition".

Seoul had been due to stage last season's World Cup Final before COVID-19 cut the season short.