Three-time London Marathon winner Paula Radcliffe is to feature on an International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) panel discussion on athlete weight management in sport.

Radcliffe, who also won the New York Marathon three times and the Chicago Marathon once, will be joined on the panel by Mike Loosemore, the Commonwealth Games chief medical officer, Team England boxing doctor, and former International Boxing Association Medical Commission member.

Ultimate Fighting Championship Performance Institute director of nutrition Clint Wattenberg and IMMAF Medical Commission member Randa Basharon complete the panel line-up.

The discussion will be hosted and moderated by Michele Verroken, who serves as IMMAF’s anti-doping advisor.

IMMAF President and Olympic judoka Kerrith Brown will then address his own experiences with weight reduction as an elite athlete in the closing remarks.

The aim of the panel discussion is to share experiences across sport to promote awareness and provide recommendations for safe and effective weight management, that can be practically applied by athletes, coaches and administrators.

Paula Radcliffe won the London Marathon three times during her career ©Getty Images

"Athlete welfare should be a priority across all sports so I’m delighted to support IMMAF as it shines a spotlight on the issue of weight management," said Radcliffe, the 2005 world marathon champion who retired in 2015.

"My position is that athletes can compete at a healthy, natural weight and still be world class champions.

"By opening up the debate we can change any culture that endorses abnormal weight management."

The discussion is open to the public and takes place as part of IMMAF’s 2021 technical seminar week from April 19 to 23.

It is also set to be the first in a series of cross-sport "thought leadership" panel discussions held by the IMMAF.

"I am proud to see IMMAF’s thought leadership series launch with this topic, which is so embedded in sport, including MMA," Brown said.

"Sports’ governing bodies have a duty of care to address the risks to athlete safety posed by bad practices in weight management, and education is absolutely key to this."