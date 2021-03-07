Jeya Wilson said she was "honoured" to be announced as a new trustee of the Commonwealth Sport Foundation.

The doctor, a New Zealand citizen, brings a wealth of international experience to the role.

Wilson holds a number of high-profile positions across a broad spectrum of organisations, sectors and countries, including on the Board of Nigeria-based Africa Initiative for Governance, a private sector-led scheme to transform the public sector in Africa, where she was founding chief executive.

She is also Adam Smith International Ltd chair, Northumbria University chair and an Oxford Union trustee.

The 69-year-old previously served as vice-chair of Fairtrade International, as well as chair of the World Health Organization’s Independent Expert Oversight Advisory Committee, and the Oversight Committees of the International Labour Office and the Global Fund.

Wilson's executive positions include chief executive of Africa’s largest chamber of commerce and industry and of the World Heart Federation, director for business partnerships at the United Nations Development Programme, and executive director of the International MBA of the University of Geneva.

She was also New Zealand honorary consul in South Africa.

Wilson earned her doctorate in international relations from the University of Oxford, where she held the role of President of the Oxford Union.

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin is also a trustee on the Commonwealth Sport Foundation ©Getty Images

"I am honoured to have been appointed to the Commonwealth Sport Foundation Board," Wilson said.

"The Foundation has a pivotal role to play in harnessing the power of Commonwealth Sport to positively impact the citizens of our 72 nations and territories.

"I am passionate about supporting this work while promoting the Movement’s wider vision to create peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities across the Commonwealth through sport."

The Commonwealth Sport Foundation is the charitable arm of the Commonwealth Sport Movement and was launched last August.

The Foundation’s Board of Trustees is led by chair Christian Brodie and vice-chair Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, and also includes Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin and vice-president Chris Jenkins.

"I am delighted we have appointed a hugely talented individual in Dr Jeya Wilson as the newest trustee of the Commonwealth Sport Foundation," Brodie said.

"Our ambition, when we launched our search for trustees, was to recruit talented individuals from across the globe who reflect and embody the rich cultural diversity of the Commonwealth and Jeya’s appointment demonstrates the start of fulfilling that commitment.

"Jeya brings significant skills and experience to the Foundation, having worked in numerous high-profile leadership roles in several countries of the Commonwealth.

"I have no doubt that she will be a significant and valuable contributor to all areas of our work."

The Commonwealth Sport Foundation says it will continue its recruitment for new trustees over the coming months.