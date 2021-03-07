The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has announced it will host monthly pop-up events to promote sport across the country.

First launched in late February, VASANOC held its first pop-up for three hours at Feiyama Park Seafront and will dedicate every last Friday of the month to a different sport.

The first of these sports to be promoted to the public was tennis.

VASANOC's aim is to make the pop-up events open to the general public and aims to promote the practice of sport in Vanuatu and to show the sporting achievements of the country.

VASANOC's President James Malau, second from right, meeting with Port-Vila Mayor Erick Puyo-Festa, centre ©VASANOC

The Mayor of Port-Vila, Erick Puyo-Festa, signed an agreement with VASANOC to permit the monthly meetings.

Both parties agreed that practising and developing sport in Port-Vila and Vanuatu; and that sport can play an important role in people's lives.

These pop-ups will also look to encourage participation in sport across the nation.