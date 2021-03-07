The Vanuatu Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (VASANOC) has announced it will host monthly pop-up events to promote sport across the country.
First launched in late February, VASANOC held its first pop-up for three hours at Feiyama Park Seafront and will dedicate every last Friday of the month to a different sport.
The first of these sports to be promoted to the public was tennis.
VASANOC's aim is to make the pop-up events open to the general public and aims to promote the practice of sport in Vanuatu and to show the sporting achievements of the country.
The Mayor of Port-Vila, Erick Puyo-Festa, signed an agreement with VASANOC to permit the monthly meetings.
Both parties agreed that practising and developing sport in Port-Vila and Vanuatu; and that sport can play an important role in people's lives.
These pop-ups will also look to encourage participation in sport across the nation.