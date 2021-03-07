The French city of Nancy has become the latest to receive the Terre de Jeux label by the organisers of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, given to communities who support France's upcoming hosting of the event.

This Terre de Jeux 2024 designation - meaning "Playground 2024" in English - has been awarded by Paris 2024 to over 1,000 municipalities so far.

Serge Raineri, Deputy Mayor for the Development of Sport, Well-Being and Hydrotherapy for the City of Nancy, explained why the city applied for the label.

"Not to participate in an international and national event of this magnitude would be anachronistic," said Raineri.

"We fully associate ourselves with the mechanisms and policies of the state in the development of the project.

"Today we are very happy to have received this label, even if it was time, very sincerely.

"Many cities had already received this label, it was necessary to do like the others."

Paris is set to host the 2024 Olympics and already has cooperation from hundreds of communities across France ©Getty Images

There are over 155 sports clubs across the city, including five professional sports clubs.

Located in the north east of France, Raineri hoped that the city's proximity to Paris could make Nancy an ideal city to host delegations ahead of the Games, being less than four hours drive away from the capital.

Mayor of Nancy, Mathieu Klein, has already stated the city's intentions to host an emerging country as part of Paris 2024 preparations.

The city is set to start the States General of Sport in Nancy, to help develop sport in the region and Raineri said the Terre de Jeux label allows a common policy with the Olympics organisers shape common objectives.

The 2024 Olympics are scheduled to take place in the French capital from July 26 to August 11 2024.

They are due to be followed by the Paralympics from August 28 until September 8.