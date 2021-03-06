An updated Athletes' Commission toolkit has been published by the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC).

The toolkit aims to provide National Olympic Committees (NOCs) with the information they need to establish and develop their own Athletes' Commissions.

It was first created in 2015 but has been updated to incorporate the latest best practice.

The toolkit features a checklist of steps to take before, during and after setting up an Athletes' Commission.

Prior to establishing formal Athletes' Commission, the support of the NOC must be sought before the identification of potential chairs and members to appoint.

Those involved should also liaise with their continental Athletes' Commission for advice and recommendations, and a terms of reference should be created or updated with the recommended International Olympic Committee (IOC) guidelines.

The establishment of an Athletes' Commission should then be added to the NOC Constitution, along with the presence of athlete representation on the NOC Executive Board and voting rights at the NOC General Assembly.

Once these steps have been taken, the NOC Executive Board can approve the Athletes' Commission and allocate a budget to the body.

ANOC recommend organising a minimum of two meetings a year and ensuring attendance at the NOC Executive Board meetings.

Athletes' Commissions are also encouraged to create a two or four-year strategic plan and budget plan, and hold regular athlete forums.

At such forums, ANOC claim it is best practice to hold educational sessions on anti-doping, match fixing, healthy body image, sustainability and women in sport.

ANOC Athletes' Commission chair Karo Lelai introduced the new toolkit ©Getty Images

It is recommended Athletes' Commissions have working groups on issues such as women in sport, sustainability, selection, disciplinary, and uniform design.

The importance of maintaining communication and social media channels is also emphasised.

Finally, ANOC recommend for Athletes' Commissions to get involved in national sports awards, charity and fundraising work, and the World Olympians Association.

"As you know, ANOC is committed to supporting NOCs in ensuring that your athletes are well represented in your organisations," said ANOC Athletes' Commission chair Karo Lelai in an introduction to the toolkit.

"As the ANOC Athletes’ Commission chair, I have the privilege of working with my fellow Commission members, which include the continental Athletes’ Commission chairs, to develop ideas and plans for how we can assist NOCs in supporting and promoting their athletes.

"Thanks to the work of my predecessor, Barbara Kendall, and the ANOC Athletes' Commission a lot of excellent work has already been done in supporting NOCs establish their own Athletes' Commissions.

"We have looked to build on that foundation and below you can find useful information regarding NOC’s Athletes’ Commissions.

"This includes a checklist of important steps before, during and after setting up an Athletes’ Commission; recommendations on best practice activities from encouraging athlete representation on important commissions through to identifying sources of athlete funding; and the ANOC Athletes’ Commission toolkit which is a collection of resources containing key information, templates and guides."

The full updated toolkit can be found here.