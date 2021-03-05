Britain's Charlotte Bankes and Italy's Omar Visintin claimed their first International Ski Federation (FIS) Snowboard Cross World Cup victories of the 2020-2021 season on the second day of competition in Bakuriani in Georgia.

Newly-crowned world champion Bankes earner her first podium of the season while also winning her first race since the 2018-2019 campaign.

Also recording her best finish so far in 2020-2021 was Sochi 2014 bronze medallist Chloé Trespeuch.

The Frenchwoman took the silver medal ahead of Faye Gulini of the United States, who returned to the podium after being absent from the last three races.

Bankes started out at the back of the field, before a strong second half pushed her into top spot.

Fourth place in the big final was Italy's Michela Moioli, who is now level on points in the season standings with the Czech Republic's Eva Samková, who was fifth after winning the small final.

Samková sits ahead of Moioli at the top of the table due to a superior results record, with both still in contention for the crystal globe in the season finale.

Behind the Czech snowboarder in the small final were France's Manon Peitit Lenoir, the US' Lindsey Jacobellis and Julia Pereira de Sousa Mabileau of France.

Visintin made the men's World Cup podium for the first time this season after winning the gold medal in a photo finish with Switzerland's Kalle Koblet, who claimed silver for his maiden medal at this level.

World Cup leader Alessandro Hämmerle of Austria extended his lead in the season standings by picking up the bronze medal.

Italy's Lorenzo Sommariva missed the podium, finishing fourth in the big final.

American Nick Baumgartner and Glenn de Blois of The Netherlands were first and second, respectively, in the small final, to finish fifth and sixth in the competition.

Canada's Kevin Hill and Australia's Adam Dickson completed the top eight.

Hämmerle sits 62 points ahead of young Canadian Éliot Grondin on the leaderboard, with the 19-year-old finishing down in 25th.

The final leg of the Snowboard Cross World Cup is set to take place on March 20 in Veysonnaz in Switzerland.