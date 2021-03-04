The World Rugby Sevens Series is set to be made up of four men's and five women's legs for the 2021 edition, which has been affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

World Rugby has released a provisional calendar for the season, with the current COVID-19 situation and the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games factored into the decision-making.

There is potential for two more men's events which have yet to be formalised, potentially being held in London in England and Vancouver in Canada.

Marcoussis in Paris is scheduled to host two women's rounds, from May 15 to 16 and May 22 to 23, to start off the 2021 Series.

The Series is set to take a break following the Paris legs, returning after the conclusion of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, due to run from July 23 to August 8.

Singapore is slated to host the first men's event of the season on October 29 and 30, before three rounds are held for both men and women.

🚨 Mark your calendars! The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series is back!#HSBC7s 🏉 pic.twitter.com/WxcyG6VbnW — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 3, 2021

These are set to be in Hong Kong from November 5 to 7, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on December 3 and 4, and Cape Town in South Africa from December 10 to 12.

New Zealand are the reigning champions in the men's and women's competition, which was concluded early due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Japan are set to be part of the men's competition as a core team following promotion from the first World Rugby Challenger Series in 2020, while England, Scotland and Wales will play as one team in both men's and women's competition, ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This amalgamation means two additional invitational places for teams to participate in the men's Series events.

The teams who will take up these places are due to be announced soon.