Olympic medallist Mary Kom and heralded coach Billy Walsh are among the chairs and and vice-chairs appointed to lead the seven International Boxing Association (AIBA) Committees.

The appointments have been described as "one more important step in our reform programme" by AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

With AIBA currently suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which is instead overseeing the boxing contest at this year's Olympics itself, the seven panels have been established "to ensure good governance", Kremlev claimed.

With refereeing and judging among the areas the IOC was concerned with, and many casting doubt on the results of the Rio 2016 Olympic boxing tournament, appoints to the Refereeing and Judging Committee could be especially important.

Mark Roberts, once a three-star AIBA referee and judge who has held roles at GB Boxing and is described as being an expert in "global sports events management, leading multi-skilled teams, managing and delivering respective KPIs [key performance indicators]", will chair the Refereeing and Judging Committee.

Australian judge Wayne Rose, who officiated at the Sydney 2000 and Beijing 2008 Olympics as well as being an AIBA refereeing and judging instructor, is to be vice-chair.

Michael Müller, secretary general of the German Boxing Association since 2010, will chair the Competitions Committee and Zsuzsanna Tóth, who holds the same role within the Hungarian Boxing Association, will be vice-chair.

Michael Carruth, who won a gold medal at the Barcelona 1992 Olympics, is vice-chair of the Champions and Veterans Committee ©Getty Images

Walsh, now USA Boxing's head coach but previously Ireland's top coach when the country won four medals at London 2012 - including Katie Taylor's landmark gold - and three at Beijing 2008, was appointed vice-chair of the Coaches Committee, below ex-Estonia Boxing Association head coach Ervin Kade.

Kade has also headed the AIBA Coaches Task Group since last year and is an AIBA-qualified coaching instructor.

India's Kom, a six-time world champion and London 2012 bronze medallist set to compete at Tokyo 2020, will head the Champions and Veterans Committee.

Michael Carruth, Ireland's first-ever Olympic boxing champion at Barcelona 1992, was appointed vice-chair.

Cezary Jedliński, secretary general of the Polish Boxing Association, and Sri Lanka Boxing Association President Dian Gomes are respectively the new chair and vice-chair of the Marketing Committee.

Gomes is a non-executive director at the Sri Lanka arm of Nestlé, while Jedliński is said to be an expert in marketing communications and public relations.

England Boxing head coach Amanda Coulson is Women's Committee chair, with Magda Mohamed Esmail Sobhi - a professor of sport psychology at Helwan University and Egyptian Boxing Federation Board member - vice-chair.

Monaco's Olympic team doctor Ioannis Filippatos heads the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee, with Barbarito Gutierrez Cabrera - a doctor at the Cuban Boxing Federation since 1985 - vice-chair.