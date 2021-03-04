The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) is "very encouraged" with the efforts of the Organising Committee of this year's Asian Youth Games in Shantou.

The Chinese city is due to stage the third edition of the event, beginning on November 20.

A quarterly report from the Organising Committee has updated the OCA on its progress, which includes the building of two new venues and renovation work to 22 existing facilities being 72 per cent complete as of the end of last month.

Organisers say all construction work and upgrades should be finished by the end of June.

Eighteen sports are on the Shantou 2021 programme, and while preparations appear to be going well, the coronavirus pandemic could yet impact the Games.

The Asian Beach Games in Sanya, another OCA event with a Chinese host city, were initially scheduled to begin in November 2020 but have twice been postponed, and currently do not have fixed dates.

"We are all looking forward to visiting Shantou, China in November for our third Asian Youth Games," said OCA director general Husain Al-Musallam.

Nanjing in China hosted the last Asian Youth Games in 2013 ©Getty Images

"The Organising Committee SAYGOC continues to work hard in their preparations and we are very impressed by the details and scope of their latest quarterly report.

"Although the challenges remain with us, we are very encouraged by the determination and diligence of the Organising Committee.

"We are sure that, with the support and cooperation of the Chinese Olympic Committee, the municipal and provincial governments and the OCA, Shantou will provide the best and safest environment possible for our event."

Shantou 2021's latest report to the OCA also covered selecting six authorised marketing agencies, sponsorship agreements and an update on volunteer recruitment.

The release of a mascot, emblem and slogan also featured.

The mascot, Jinfengwa, is based on the city flower, while the emblem takes inspiration from a red-headed boat - a vehicle with roots in Shantou - and the sun.