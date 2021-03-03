Colombian Sports Minister Ernesto Lucena said it would make "no sense" to stage this year’s delayed Copa América without fans as organisers plan to host matches at 30 per cent capacity.

The country is set to co-host the event with Argentina from June 11 to July 10 against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

The global health crisis forced the 47th edition of the Copa América to be postponed from 2020 to 2021.

Coronavirus remains prevalent in both nations and the pandemic has resulted in sporting venues in Colombia being closed to the public since last March.

But Lucena has spoken of his determination to put coronavirus countermeasures in place to allow fans to watch the action.

"A Copa América without an audience would make no sense," Lucena told Caracol Radio.

"We are already working on the sanitary protocol to have a capacity of about 30 per cent."

Brazil's players celebrate with fans after winning the 2019 Copa América ©Getty Images

Lucena said the number of fans permitted could be increased depending on the success of Colombia’s vaccination programme and a reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases.

A total of 149,000 people have received their first jab in a country that has a population of 35 million.

Colombia is the first country in the Americas to benefit from the COVAX programme after receiving 117,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the start of this week.

Nearly 60,000 people have died from coronavirus in Colombia, which has registered more than 2.25 million cases.

Argentina has also been hit hard, recording more than 52,000 fatalities and around 2.12 million cases.

Australia and Qatar withdrew from the 2021 Copa América last month after changes were made to the qualification schedule for the 2022 FIFA World Cup because of the pandemic.

Ten nations are now expected to take part in the tournament, which will see defending champions Brazil bid for a 10th title.