A dedicated Tokyo 2020 anti-doping webpage has been launched by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in advance of this year's Games.

The resource features links to the Tokyo 2020 Doping Control Guidebook and IPC Anti-Doping Code, as well as information on the latter.

A rundown of educational resources including PlayTrue2020 - a Tokyo 2020 legacy project led by the Japan Anti-Doping Agency and Japanese Government that promotes the values of clean sport - is another element.

Information on doping control, athlete whereabouts, and Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) system is also included, along with links to World Anti-Doping Agency resources.

"It's important that the IPC launches this webpage, as we want everyone, from athletes to coaches, NPCs [National Paralympic Committees] to IFs [International Federations] and medical professionals to support staff, to understand the significance and intricacies of anti-doping - and to arrive at Tokyo 2020 well prepared," said IPC anti-doping director James Sclater.

The IPC has launched a webpage dedicated to Tokyo 2020 anti-doping practices ©Getty Images

"With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games fast approaching, we need to ensure everyone involved is well-informed and understand their rights and obligations prior to the Games."

The Paralympics are due to run from August 24 to September 5.

The dedicated Tokyo 2020 anti-doping webpage can be viewed here.