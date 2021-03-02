Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion Bruno Schmidt has returned home after spending 13 days in hospital with COVID-19.

Brazil's Schmidt was hospitalised with a lung condition as a result of catching COVID-19, spending five days in intensive care.

While in hospital, Schmidt began pulmonary physiotherapy sessions to regain his breathing capacity.

Schmidt will continue with his treatment at home in Vila Velha.

The 34-year-old has qualified for this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo with teammate Evandro Gonçalves, a 2017 world champion.

According to O Globo, coach Ednilson Costa is confident Schmidt will still be able to compete in the Japanese capital.

Bruno Schmidt won Olympic gold in front of a home crowd in 2016 ©Getty Images

"We are sure that Bruno will recover soon and that his return to training will be very quick," he said.

"Of course, with all the monitoring of the doctors of Brazilian Volleyball Confederation (CBV) and Brazilian Olympic Committee and all the exams and tests necessary for a safe return.

"The whole team is very confident."

If he is to recover in time, Schmidt would go into Tokyo 2020, scheduled for July 23 to August 8, as defending champion.

He triumphed in the Olympic men's beach volleyball contest in Rio in 2016 alongside Alison Cerutti.

The pair also clinched a world title in 2015.

Schmidt first felt symptoms of COVID-19 last month while at the CBV Training Centre.

He was hospitalised after returning home and developing a fever.