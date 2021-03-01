Organisers have confirmed the first weekend of America’s Cup racing has been postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown being enforced in Auckland.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the country’s biggest city would go into a seven-day lockdown, with members of the public only able to leave their homes for essential shopping and essential work.

It follows a local COVID-19 case of unknown origin occurring in Auckland.

The Level 3 lockdown came into effect yesterday and has led to America’s Cup organisers postponing the first weekend of racing.

The series was scheduled to begin on March 6 and 7.

America’s Cup organisers say the decision has been made to provide certainty in planning for all event stakeholders.

Racing is not expected to begin until March 10.

"As ACE has always said that it wishes to hold as much of the racing under Level 1 restrictions as possible," said Tina Symmans, America’s Cup Event Ltd chair.

"But to be prudent, ACE will apply for an exemption to race under Level 3 restrictions so as to keep as many options open as possible.

"However, racing will not occur before at least Wednesday 10th March.

"We need to understand all likely scenarios so that an updated racing schedule can be put in place whilst also ensuring the regulatory requirements are met."

Circolo della Vela Sicilia won the Prada Cup selection race for the America's Cup ©Getty Images

Under Level 1 restrictions, members of the public would be able to watch racing.

The restrictions require the public to be ready in case COVID-19 reappears in the community with face coverings required on transport, but restrictions would be lifted over gatherings.

The Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron will hope to defend their America’s Cup title.

Circolo della Vela Sicilia of Italy will provide the opposition after they triumphed in the Prada Cup against Ineos Team UK.

The America’s Cup will be decided in a best-of-13 series.

Racing initially had been scheduled to run from March 6 through to March 15.