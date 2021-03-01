A COVID-19 infection-prevention manual has been released by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government for City Cast volunteers at this year's Olympic Games.

The manual was created to ensure a safe and secure environment for training and volunteer activities while the coronavirus pandemic continues.

It was compiled based on the COVID-19 countermeasures already set to be implemented during Tokyo 2020 and using advice from specialists, including Satoshi Kutsuna of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine.

City Cast volunteers are asked to ensure they wear a mask during all activities and maintain a physical distance of one metre between spectators and team members.

Those that are unable to wear masks due to health reasons will be given a shield and assigned to a location where they can maintain a sufficient physical distance from people.

Volunteers have also been asked to disinfect or wash hands and fingers when necessary during activities, and if possible avoid the three Cs - closed spaces, crowded places and close-range conversation.

They will have to maintain their personal health and physical fitness, checking their body temperature and general health condition for 14 days both before and after participating in any volunteer activities.

Like other participants in the Games, City Cast volunteers will also be required to download COCOA, the COVID-19 contact-tracing app.

City Cast volunteers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will be required to wear masks as a general rule ©Getty Images

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is to explain the content of the manual to the City Cast through email and Q&A sessions.

Volunteers will then be able to confirm whether they would still like to participate at Tokyo 2020 and will be notified of their roles from May to June.

Leadership training is set to begin in May, with training according to roles and the provision of uniforms occurring in June.

The Olympics are then scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, followed by the Paralympics from August 24 to September 5.

The Tokyo 2020 Metropolitan Government recruited 30,000 City Cast volunteers in total, but has not revealed whether there have many drop-outs during recent months.

Around 1,000 volunteers of the 80,000 recruited by Tokyo 2020 had quit over the past month amid a sexism row involving the former head of the Organising Committee and continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hundreds of volunteers stepped down after former Tokyo 2020 President Yoshirō Mori refused to resign from his position after making sexist comments during a Japanese Olympic Committee meeting.

Some volunteers quit their roles following the postponement of the Olympics from last year due to the pandemic.

They had originally been in a position to help, but changing circumstances meant they could no longer volunteer during the rescheduled dates.